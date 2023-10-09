Airbus starts construction for new A400M maintenance centre in Wunstorf:

Airbus has initiated the construction of a new A400M maintenance centre in Wunstorf, Germany. The groundbreaking ceremony, held at Wunstorf Air Base, featured Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schöllhorn and distinguished representatives from politics and the German Armed Forces.

This maintenance centre, expected to be operational by mid-2027, will employ around 300 people to service and maintain A400M military transport aircraft. Airbus aims to enhance cooperation with the German Armed Forces and improve the A400M’s availability and operational capability through this centre.

Airbus CEO Mike Schoellhorn emphasised the importance of the new maintenance centre in sustaining the successful partnership between industry and the German Air Force.

Stephan Weil, Lower Saxony’s Minister President, praised the project’s location, which will ensure efficient maintenance and operational readiness for the A400M aircraft.

Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz highlighted the A400M’s vital role in various military and humanitarian missions, emphasising the importance of Airbus in maintaining worldwide operational readiness.

The project will create 300 new jobs, primarily in aeronautical engineering, starting from 2025, depending on construction progress. The A400M maintenance centre is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with entry into service planned for mid-2027 after approval by the German Armed Forces Airworthiness Office. The construction workforce is currently around 20 employees, but this may increase to over 500 during peak construction periods. The project’s cost is in the low three-digit million range.