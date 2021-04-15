Airbus signs major integrated support contract with Egypt for C295

The Egyptian Air Force, the largest C295 fleet operator worldwide, has recently signed a five-year services contract with Airbus for the performance-based support of its fleet, composed of a total of 24 aircraft.

The Egyptian Air Force joins now the community of C295 operators that benefit from the provision of integrated and performance-based services which ensure that all elements of support are in place where and when required, in order to optimize fleet availability and mission readiness.

The contract includes the provision of material services, on-site technical support as well as on-wing maintenance.

Since the delivery of the first aircraft in 2011, Airbus has been providing support through a wide service portfolio with the highest quality standards including both technical and personnel resources. In signing this contract, Egypt goes further by reaffirming and extending its trust in Airbus by implementing the first integrated support contract.

Stephan Miegel, Head of Military Aircraft Services at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “This agreement is a significant step forward in the integrated service support that we offer our customers in the region. Our goal and commitment to our customers is to maximise their fleet availability, ensure their mission readiness, all while saving maintenance costs.”

Getafe, 15 April 2021