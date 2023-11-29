Airbus signs contract with the Spanish Ministry of Defence for the acquisition of SIRTAP UAS

Airbus has inked a pivotal deal with the Spanish Ministry of Defence for the procurement and development of SIRTAP, a cutting-edge High-Performance Tactical UAS (Unmanned Aerial System). This agreement involves nine systems, each comprising three unmanned aerial vehicles and a ground control station, along with two training simulators for the Spanish Armed Forces.

Emphasising its contribution to national sovereignty, Airbus underscores SIRTAP’s development within Spain, utilising domestic capabilities and ITAR-free components to enhance its adaptability for the global market. With a payload exceeding 150kgs, SIRTAP is tailored for advanced surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance missions across diverse terrains and sea regions, boasting a range of over 2,000km and an endurance of 20+ hours for operations in challenging conditions, day or night.

This tactical UAS is set to integrate with other platforms as part of a broader system of systems, aiming to equip the national industry with crucial expertise in Remote Carriers for FCAS (Future Combat Air System). The maiden flight of the SIRTAP prototype is slated for 2025.