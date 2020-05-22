Airbus military aircraft perform life-saving medevac missions during the COVID-19 pandemic

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has deployed an A400M on three medical evacuation CCAST (Critical Care Air Support Team) missions so far, transporting patients from the Scottish Islands – where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 and limited health facilities to cope with it – to mainland hospitals for emergency treatment.

Designed for global strategic and tactical air transport as well as humanitarian missions, Airbus’ four-engine, turboprop-powered A400M has the range, speed, operating altitude, and cabin environment to optimally serve the medical evacuation role. For CCAST applications, the aircraft utilises up to three specially-designed frames in the cargo hold to carry critically ill patients – each providing full intensive care capabilities in the air.

This unique configuration, coupled with the aircraft’s ability to fly at near jet speeds and land on very short or unprepared runways, makes it the optimal solution for medical evacuations from the UK’s outlying islands.