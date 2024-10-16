Airbus Defence and Space announces workforce reduction amid challenging business environment

Airbus Defence and Space is restructuring to enhance its competitiveness in response to a complex business environment, particularly in its Space Systems segment, which has faced significant financial challenges in 2023 and 2024.

The company plans to streamline its organisation and introduce full accountability across its business lines—Air Power, Space Systems, and Connected Intelligence. These changes are expected to result in up to 2,500 job cuts by mid-2026.

Despite recent improvements in operational performance and risk management, Airbus Defence and Space CEO Mike Schoellhorn emphasised the need to adapt to maintain leadership in the evolving defence and space markets. The company is engaging with social partners and aims to minimise the impact on employees through social measures, avoiding compulsory actions. The consultation process will proceed in the coming months.