BMT Aerospace in Belgium wants to honour 50 years of cooperation with American partners

Do you know that every 2 seconds an airplane takes off somewhere in the world using critical parts that are made at BMT Aerospace?

BMT Aerospace produces altogether around 140,000 state-of-the-art gear a year for all major players in the world, like Pratt & Whitney, General Electric Honeywell, Airbus, Sikorsky, Safran and many others.

Today BMT Aerospace want to honour 50 years of cooperation with the American partners on several of their strategic aerospace programs together with Flanders’ Minister-President Jan Jambon.

Minister-President Jan Jambon said:

BMT Aerospace is not the most well-known, but it is one of the wonderful companies that put Flanders on the international map. In 2022 the United States was the biggest investor in Flanders with 56 investment projects worth 2200 jobs. The United States stands for 20% of the outside investments in Flanders. Thanks to companies like BMT Aerospace, the United States and Flanders are growing closer together.

Flanders accounts for two percent of all world trade by land, sea and air. This puts us in fifteenth place worldwide. The aerospace industry plays a very important role in our Flemish export economy”

The company has been a major supplier for more than 50 years to several military programmes that contribute to our safety and security every day, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the F-22 Raptor and the well-known F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon. Also the Black Hawk and Apache Helicopters.

CEO Benoit Reynders said:

“We are very proud to be part of Pratt & Whitney’s F135 advanced fighter engine programme powering all 3 variants of the F-35 Lightning II – Joint Strike Fighter (JSF).”

“If you chase perfection you can catch excellence,” is a quote from Vince Lombardi and it perfectly covers what BMT Aerospace stands for.

The Agoria Factory of the Future award was granted twice to the company. Shows the level of innovation in the Flemish industry.

BMT Aerospace is a leader in 3D titanium printing, a technology in which they strongly believe in the future.

Today Aviation24.be had the opportunity to participate in an interesting Factory Tour in the factory in Oostkamp, Belgium. BMT Aerospace has also factories in Fraser, Michigan, USA and in Iasi, Romania.

CCO Emmy Kabai explains

“BMT Aerospace has 3 factories, the one in Belgium it’s generally Airbus and for the wing activation. In Romania mostly the high volume parts, everything for the engines, gearbox and APU. In the United States we produce military parts.”