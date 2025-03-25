Airbus showcases hydrogen aircraft technologies at 2025 Summit

At the 2025 Airbus Summit, Airbus reaffirmed its commitment to hydrogen-powered aviation, unveiling advancements in its ZEROe project and a revised roadmap for a hydrogen aircraft targeted for the 2030s. The company introduced a new concept featuring four 2-megawatt electric propulsion engines powered by hydrogen fuel cells, supplied by two liquid hydrogen tanks.

Building on prior successes, Airbus highlighted its 2023 demonstration of a 1.2MW hydrogen-propulsion system and 2024 completion of integrated fuel cell stack testing. Future efforts will focus on refining hydrogen storage, distribution, and propulsion systems, with ground testing planned in 2027. Airbus is also working with regulators and industry partners to establish a hydrogen aviation ecosystem.

Executives emphasised hydrogen’s potential to complement sustainable aviation fuels in decarbonizing air travel, underscoring Airbus’ long-term vision for cleaner commercial aviation.