Airbus seeking 6000 new talents in first half of 2022 to prepare the future

As the aerospace industry shows strong signs of recovery post-COVID, and while Airbus continues to prepare the future of aviation and implement its roadmap for decarbonisation, the Company announces it intends to start 2022 with a recruitment plan of around 6000 new hires worldwide across the entire group.

“Airbus has demonstrated resilience throughout the COVID crisis, and has laid the foundations for a bold future for sustainable aviation. This can only be achieved by acquiring the right talents in the various domains of expertise that will help us grow our activities as we come out of the crisis, while preparing the long-term transformation of the Company”, said Thierry Baril, Airbus Chief Human Resources & Workplace Officer.

He added: “Following this initial wave of recruitment, which will take place worldwide and across all our businesses, the number of external hires will be reassessed before mid-year 2022 and we will adjust our needs accordingly. Not only will we look at acquiring the new skills that Airbus needs in the post-COVID world, but we will also do our utmost to reinforce diversity across the Company, fostering a safe and inclusive culture reinforcing Team Airbus to be ready to pioneer sustainable aerospace.”

About a quarter of the planned recruitments should focus on acquiring the new skills to support the Company’s long-term projects and ambition, notably in the fields of decarbonisation, digital transformation and cyber technology. A third of the total recruitment will be allocated to young graduates.

To learn more about the broad range of opportunities available at Airbus, potential applicants can visit the Airbus website at https://www.airbus.com/en/careers.

Toulouse, 19 January 2022