Airbus reports positive half-year (H1) 2023 results

Airbus reported its half-year (H1) 2023 financial results, with consolidated revenues reaching €27.7 billion and EBIT Adjusted amounting to €2.6 billion. The company delivered 316 commercial aircraft during H1 2023 and received gross commercial aircraft orders of 1,080, resulting in a record order backlog of 7,967 commercial aircraft.

The commercial aircraft activities showed strong performance, with revenues increasing by 16 percent, primarily due to higher deliveries. Airbus Helicopters also experienced growth, delivering 145 units and witnessing a 16 percent rise in revenues. However, revenues at Airbus Defence and Space decreased by 8 percent, affected by delays in Space Systems and delivery phasing in Military Air Systems.

Airbus maintains its guidance for 2023, aiming to achieve around 720 commercial aircraft deliveries, an EBIT Adjusted of €6.0 billion, and Free Cash Flow before M&A and Customer Financing of €3.0 billion. The company remains positive about the demand for commercial aircraft, driven by growth and fleet replacement as airlines invest in more fuel-efficient fleets.