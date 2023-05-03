Airbus reports First Quarter 2023 results

Airbus delivered 127 commercial aircraft in the first quarter of 2023, which has boosted its Q1 financial results.

The quarter benefited from the demand for the company’s commercial aircraft and from a solid performance in Helicopters. However, the adverse operating environment continues, including the persistent tensions in the supply chain.

Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 156, with net orders of 142 aircraft after cancellations.

The ramp-up on the A220 programme is continuing towards a monthly production rate of 14 aircraft by the middle of the decade. On the A320 Family programme, the Company continues to ramp up towards a monthly production rate of 65 aircraft by the end of 2024. The flight test programme of the A321XLR is progressing and entry-into-service is expected to take place in Q2 2024.

As previously announced, the Company targets rate 4 for the A330 in 2024 and rate 9 for the A350 at the end of 2025. On the A350F, the first components were recently produced by Airbus Atlantic in Nantes.

Consolidated revenues amounted to €11.8bn, with a reported EBIT of €0.4bn and EBIT Adjusted of €0.8bn.

Airbus’s 2023 guidance is unchanged. On that basis, the Company targets to achieve in 2023 around 720 commercial aircraft deliveries.