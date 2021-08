Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of July 2021 have been published.

July 2021 deliveries: 47 (4 A220-300, 1 A319ceo, 21 A320neo, 1 A321ceo, 14 A321neo, 2 A350-900) to 32 customers

July 2021 orders: 2 (A320neo for Volaris)

2021 deliveries to date: 344 to 69 customers