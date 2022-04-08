Airbus registered 104 orders and delivered 63 aircraft in March 2022

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of March 2022 have been published today:

March 2022 deliveries: 63 to 38 customers (2 A220-100; 3 A220-300; 22 A320neo; 27 A321neo; 1 A330-200; 2 A330-900; 4 A350-900; 2 A350-1000)



March 2022 orders: 104 (13 A320neo and 41 A321neo for an undisclosed customer; 46+ A320neo for another undisclosed customer; 1 A320neo for a private customer and 3 A321neo for the only known customer: Iberia)



2022 deliveries to date: 142 physical deliveries to 48 customers in the year. The net year to date delivery number of 140 reflects a reduction of 2 deliveries recorded in December 2021 (2 A350-900 AEROFLOT) for which a physical transfer was not possible due to international sanctions.

2022 net orders to date: 83 net orders. 2 A220-100; 70 A220-300; 71 A320neo (88 gross ordders minus 17 cancellations); 20 A321neo (83 gross orders minus 63 cancellations); -80 A330-900 (3 gross orders minus 83 cancellations); 7 A350F; -5 A350-900 (5 cancellations); -2 A350-1000 (2 cancellations).