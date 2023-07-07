Airbus registered 902 (!) gross orders and delivered 72 aircraft in June 2023

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of June 2023 have been published as follows.

June 2023 deliveries: 72 deliveries to 48 customers (6 A220-300, 25 A320neo, 32 A321neo, 2 A330-900, 4 A350-900, and 3 A350-1000 including 2 to Qatar Airways showing the end of the feud)



June 2023 gross orders (buoyed by the Paris Air Show): 902 [21 A220-300 (9 to Qantas and 12 undisclosed); 333 A320neo (22+6 undisclosed, 30 to Flynas, 125* to IndiGo, 140 to Air India, 10 to IAG); 483 A321neo (38 undisclosed, 375* to IndiGo, and 70 to Air India); 6 A330-900 (2+4 undisclosed); 16 A350-900 (10 undisclosed, and 6 to Air India); 43 A350-1000 (9 to Philippine Airlines and 34 to Air India)].



(*) The final split between A320neo and A321neo for IndiGo will be defined at a later stage

2023 deliveries to date: 316 to 73 customers in the year.