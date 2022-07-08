Navigate
  André Orban in Airbus On 8 July 2022

Airbus registered 78 orders and delivered 60 aircraft in June 2022

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of June 2022 have been published below.

June 2022 deliveries: 60 deliveries to 35 customers (6 A220-300, 1 A319neo, 21 A320neo, 25 A321neo, 1 A330-200, 1 A330-300, 5 A350-800)
June 2022 orders: 78 (1 A220-100 and 1 A319neo for private customers, 20 A220-300 and 20 A321neo and 12 A350-1000 for Qantas, 5 A320neo and 1 A321neo for IAG, 8 A321neo for Pegasus Airlines, 1 A330-900 for Delta Air Lines, 2 A350F for Silk Way West Airlines and 7 A350F for an undisclosed customer)
2022 deliveries to date: 297 deliveries to 60 customers so far.
The net year-to-date delivery number of 295 reflects a reduction of 2 deliveries recorded in December 2021 (2 A350-900 AEROFLOT) for which a transfer was not possible due to international sanctions.
