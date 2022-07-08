Airbus registered 78 orders and delivered 60 aircraft in June 2022

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of June 2022 have been published below.

June 2022 deliveries: 60 deliveries to 35 customers (6 A220-300, 1 A319neo, 21 A320neo, 25 A321neo, 1 A330-200, 1 A330-300, 5 A350-800)



June 2022 orders: 78 (1 A220-100 and 1 A319neo for private customers, 20 A220-300 and 20 A321neo and 12 A350-1000 for Qantas, 5 A320neo and 1 A321neo for IAG, 8 A321neo for Pegasus Airlines, 1 A330-900 for Delta Air Lines, 2 A350F for Silk Way West Airlines and 7 A350F for an undisclosed customer)



2022 deliveries to date: 297 deliveries to 60 customers so far.

The net year-to-date delivery number of 295 reflects a reduction of 2 deliveries recorded in December 2021 (2 A350-900 AEROFLOT) for which a transfer was not possible due to international sanctions.