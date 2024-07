Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of June 2024 are as follows.

June 2024 deliveries: 67 deliveries to 40 customers (2 A220-100, 5 A220-300, 19 A320neo, 34 A321neo, 3 A330-900, 4 A350-900)



June 2024 gross orders: 73 (38 A321neo: 2 from Uzbekistan Airways, 36 from an undisclosed customer; 4 A330-200 from Airbus Defence and Space; 31 A350-900: 30 from IndiGo, 1 from an undisclosed customer)



2024 deliveries to date: 323 deliveries to 65 customers