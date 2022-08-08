Airbus registered 401 orders and delivered 46 aircraft in July 2022

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of July 2022 have been published as follows:



July 2022 deliveries:

46 deliveries to 30 customers: 5 A220-300, 1 A319neo, 14 A320neo, 20 A321neo, 1 A330-300, 5 A350-900



July 2022 orders:

401 orders, as follows:

12 A220-300 for Delta Air Lines,

for Delta Air Lines, 14 A319neo : 9 for China Southern and 5 for Air China,

: 9 for China Southern and 5 for Air China, 138 A320neo : 23 for China Southern, 9 for Air China, 18 for Shenzhen Airlines, 56 for easyJet, 32 for China Eastern,

: 23 for China Southern, 9 for Air China, 18 for Shenzhen Airlines, 56 for easyJet, 32 for China Eastern, 235 A321neo : 64 for China Southern, 50 for Air China, 17 for LATAM, 14 for Shenzhen Airlines, 68 for China Eastern and 10 for an undisclosed customer,

: 64 for China Southern, 50 for Air China, 17 for LATAM, 14 for Shenzhen Airlines, 68 for China Eastern and 10 for an undisclosed customer, 2 A350-900 for Turkish Airlines.



2022 deliveries to date:

343 deliveries to 62 customers in the year

The net year-to-date delivery number of 341 reflects a reduction of 2 deliveries recorded in December 2021 (2 A350-900 AEROFLOT) for which a transfer was not possible due to international sanctions.