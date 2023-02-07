Airbus registered 36 orders and delivered 20 aircraft in January 2023

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of January 2023 have been published as below.

January 2023 deliveries: 20 deliveries to 15 customers (2 A220-300, 2 A319neo, 6 A320neo, 8 A321neo, 1 A330-900, 1 A350-900)



January 2023 net orders: 36 orders [12 A220-300 for Delta Air Lines, 15 A320neo (6 for undisclosed customer, 8 for Uzbekistan Airlines, 1 for DAE Capital), 10 A321neo (6 for undisclosed customer, 4 for Uzbekistan Airlines), minus 1 A321neo cancellation]



2023 deliveries to date: 20 to 15 customers in the year.