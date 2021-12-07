Airbus registered 318 orders and delivered 58 aircraft in November 2021

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of November 2021 have been published as follows:
November 2021 deliveries: 58 to 34 customers (7 A220-300, 25 A320neo, 1 A321ceo, 18 A321ceo, 1 A330-200, 4 A330-900, 2 A350-900)
November 2021 orders: 318
- 14 A220-100 (7 for IBOM Air, 7 for ITA Airways),
- 3 A220-300 for IBOM Air,
- 24 A320neo (11 for ITA Airways, 12 for easyJet, 1 private),
- 261 A321neo (91 for Frontier Airlines, 102 for Wizz Air, 23 for JetSmart, 39 for Volaris, 6 for Jet2.com),
- 2 A330-200 for Airbus Defence & Space,
- 4 A330-300 for an undisclosed customer,
- 10 A330-900 for ITA Airways]
2021 deliveries to date: 518 to 80 customers