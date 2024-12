Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of November 2024 have been published as follows.

November 2024 deliveries: 84 deliveries to 42 customers (1 A220-100, 11 A220-300, 1 A319neo, 22 A320neo, 43 A321neo, 1 A330-900, 4 A350-900 and 1 A350-1000)



November 2024 gross orders: 30 (10 A321neo, 15 A330-900 and 5 A350-900, all to undisclosed customers)



2024 deliveries to date: 643 deliveries to 82 customers