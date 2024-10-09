Airbus registered 235 orders and delivered 50 aircraft in September 2024

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of September 2024 have been published as follows:

September 2024 deliveries: 50 deliveries to 29 customers: 1 A220-100, 4 A220-300, 1 A319neo, 12 A320neo, 28 A321neo, 1 A330-900, 2 A350-900, and 1 A350-1000



September 2024 gross orders: 235: 35 A320neo (20 to an undisclosed customer, 15 to CDB Leasing), 190 A321neo (55 to an undisclosed customer, 65 to CDB Leasing, 70 to Cebu Pacific), 5 A350-900 to an undisclosed customer, and 5 A350-1000 to an undisclosed customer



2024 deliveries to date: 497 deliveries to 77 customers