Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of October 2021 have been published. Here are the highlights:

October 2021 deliveries: 36 to 23 customers (2 A220-300, 1 A319neo, 17 A320neo, 2 A321ceo, 12 A321neo, 1 A350-900 to Lufthansa Technik, 1 A380 to … you guessed it: Emirates)



October 2021 orders: 22 (15 A321neo for Jet2, 6 A321neo for Pegasus, 1 A320neo for Sky Express)



2021 deliveries to date: 460 to 76 customers