Airbus registered 211 orders and delivered 71 aircraft in March 2025

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of March 2025 have just been published as below.

March 2025 deliveries: 71 deliveries to 37 customers (1 A220-100, 9 A220-300, 1 A319neo, 18 A320neo, 34 A321neo, 2 A330-900, and 6 A350-900)



March 2025 gross orders: 211 (45 A320neo: 17 for Jackson Square Aviation, 15 for BOC Aviation and 13 for an undisclosed customer; 148 A321neo: 33 for Jackson Square Aviation, 55 for BOC Aviation, 3 for EVA Air, and respectively 17 and 40 for two undisclosed customers; 6 A350-900 for an undisclosed customer; and 12 A350-1000 : 6 for EVA Air and 6 for an undisclosed customer)



2025 deliveries to date: 136 deliveries to 49 customers