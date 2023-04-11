Airbus registered 20 orders and delivered 61 aircraft in March 2023

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of March 2023 have been published below.

March 2023 deliveries: 61 deliveries to 37 customers (5 A220-300, 26 A320neo, 25 A321neo, 3 A330-900, 2 A350-900)



March 2023 gross orders: 20 (1 A319neo to a private customer, 4 A350F to an undisclosed customer, 5 A350-900 and 10 A350-1000 to Lufthansa). Gross orders in 2023 amount to 156 aircraft, but there were 14 cancellations, leaving a net order figure of 142 aircraft.



2023 deliveries to date: 127 to 54 customers in the year (10 A220-300, 2 A309neo, 45 A320neo, 59 A321neo, 1 A330-200, 5 A330-900 and 5 A350-900)