Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of May 2023 have been published as follows.

May 2023 deliveries: 63 deliveries (3 A220-300, 19 A320neo, 32 A321neo, 1 A330-200, 3 A330-900, 3 A350-900 and 2 A350-1000) to 36 customers



May 2023 gross orders: 17 (16 A320neo: 7 from BOC Aviation and 9 from an undisclosed customer; and 1 A330-900 from Delta Air Lines)



2023 deliveries to date: 244 to 70 customers in the year.