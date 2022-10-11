Airbus registered 13 orders and delivered 55 aircraft in September 2022

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of September 2022 have been published as follows.

September 2022 deliveries: 55 deliveries to 31 customers (4 A220-300, 1 A319neo, 23 A320neo, 18 A321neo, 2 A330-800, 3 A330-900, 3 A350-900, 1 A350-1000)

September 2022 orders: 13 [4 A320neo (1 for an undisclosed customer and 3 for Sichuan Airlines), 7 A321neo (4 for an undisclosed customer an-d 3 for Sichuan Airlines), 2 A330-900 for an undisclosed customer]

2022 deliveries to date: 437 deliveries to 66 customers in the year.

The net year-to-date delivery number of 435 reflects a reduction of 2 deliveries recorded in December 2021 (2 A350-900 AEROFLOT) for which a transfer was not possible due to international sanctions.,