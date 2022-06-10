Airbus registered 13 orders and delivered 47 aircraft in May

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of May 2022 have been published as follows.

May 2022 deliveries: 47 deliveries to 27 customers (4 A220-300, 19 A320neo, 18 A321neo, 3 A330-900neo, 3 A350-900)

May 2022 orders: 13 (6 A320neo and 2 A321neo for IAG, 1 A220-100 for an undisclosed customer and 4 A350-900 for Turkish Airlines)

2022 deliveries to date: 237 deliveries to 58 customers so far.

The net year-to-date delivery number of 235 reflects a reduction of 2 deliveries recorded in December 2021 (2 A350-900 AEROFLOT) for which a transfer was not possible due to international sanctions.