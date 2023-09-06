Airbus registered 117 gross orders and delivered 52 aircraft in August 2023

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of August 2023 have been published as below.

August 2023 deliveries: 52 deliveries to 34 customers: 7 A220-300, 1 A319neo, 17 A220neo, 24 A321neo, 1 A330-900, 1 A350-900 and 1 A350-1000.



August 2023 gross orders: 117 aircraft: 87 A321neo (75 for Wizz Air, 12 for an undisclosed customer), 28 A330-900 (5 for Air Algérie, 20 for lessor Avolon, 3 for an undisclosed customer), 2 A350-1000 (for Air Algérie.



2023 deliveries to date: 433 to 77 customers in the year.