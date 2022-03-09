Airbus registered 113 orders and delivered 49 aircraft in February 2022

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of February 2022 have been published as follows:

February 2022 deliveries: 49 to 32 customers (1 A220-100, 3 A220-300, 2 A319neo, 14 A320neo, 20 A321neo, 1 A330-200, 2 A330-900, 5 A350-900, 1 A350-1000)

February 2022 orders: 113 [50 A220-300 (20 for Aviation Capital Group, 30 for JetBlue), 22 A320neo (2 for Aer Lingus, 20 for Jazeera Airways), 31 A321neo (8 for Jazeera Airways, 3 for Kuwait Airways and 20 undisclosed), 3 A330-900 for Kuwait Airways, 7 A350F for Singapore Airlines]. At the same time, there were cancellations of 17 A320neo, 20 A330-900, 5 A350-900, hence 71 net orders in February.



2022 deliveries to date: 79 to 38 customers