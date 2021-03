In February 2021, Airbus delivered 32 commercial aircraft to 20 customers [2 A220 (1 A220-100 and 1 A220-300), 29 A320 Family (15 A320neo, 2 A321ceo, 12 A321neo), 1 A350-900 to Air China]

During the same month, Airbus registered 11 new orders (10 A320neo and 1 A330-200).

Airbus 2021 deliveries to date: 53 aircraft to 27 customers