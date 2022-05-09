Airbus received 98 orders and delivered 48 aircraft in April

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of April 2022 have been published as follows.

April 2022 deliveries: 48 deliveries to 34 customers (4 A220-300; 20 A320neo; 17 A321neo; 1 A330-300; 1 A330-900; 3 A350-900; 2 A350-1000)



April 2022 orders: 98 (2 A319neo and 6 A320neo for an undisclosed customer; 20 A320neo and 60 A321neo for BOC Aviation; 2 A321neo for Iberia; 4 A321neo for Air Canada; A a350F for Air France)



2022 deliveries to date: 190 deliveries to 54 customers in the year.