Airbus published its statistics on commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of April 2021 as follows:

April 2021 deliveries: 45 to 30 customers (including: 3 A220-300, 18 A320neo, 3 A321ceo, 13 A321neo, 2 A330-900, 6 A350-900)

April 2021 orders: 48 (25 A321neo to Delta, 1 A319neo to a private customer, 14 A320neo and 8 A321neo to lessor Avolon)

2021 deliveries to date: 170 to 55 customers