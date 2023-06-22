Airbus progresses on target to recruit over 13,000 employees in 2023

Airbus is calling on aerospace enthusiasts to join a growing sector as it looks to recruit more than 13,000 people across the globe in 2023. To date, more than 7,000 of those positions have been filled despite a challenging labour market.

Plans are already well underway to fill the remaining positions with new hires being instrumental in supporting Airbus’ production ramp-up and decarbonisation ambitions.

Thierry Baril, Chief Human Resources & Workplace Officer of Airbus: “We are happy to see that Airbus remains attractive despite the labour market challenges. Our recruitment efforts are paying-off and will continue to support our production ramp-up and company transformation. We are focused on attracting, training and developing the best diverse talents in our company to help us shape the future of sustainable aerospace.”

The Company is offering thousands of job opportunities in manufacturing, engineering and activities supporting Airbus’ long term objectives like cybersecurity, software engineering and new propulsion technologies (e.g. hydrogen, cryogenics, fuel cells).

A third of the total recruitment will be allocated to recent graduates. With this ambition, Airbus has just signed an extension of its partnership with Georgia Institute of Technology for another 5 years, in the frame of the Airbus Academic Programme (with selected Top 15 Universities and Schools worldwide).

In 2023, on top of this strategic program, Airbus expanded its academic partnerships with 42 business schools and universities worldwide, through agreements with CEMS¹ and UNITECH² . These partnerships will foster potential synergies in the aeronautical sector that will help develop the next generation of aerospace professionals.

Airbus currently employs more than 134,000 people across its businesses worldwide. In 2023, Airbus was awarded Top Employers certification in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific by the Top Employers Institute, a global independent authority on recognising excellence in people management and HR policies.

To learn more about the broad range of opportunities available at Airbus, potential applicants and students can visit the Airbus website at https://www.airbus.com/en/careers.

Paris Le Bourget, June 2023

¹CEMS is a consortium of 34 business schools and universities in 6 continents.

²UNITECH is a consortium of 8 engineering universities across Europe: Chalmers Sweden, INSA Lyon, Politecnico di Milano, Trinity Dublin, Aachen RTWH, ETH Zurich, Loughborough and University Polytechnic Barcelona.