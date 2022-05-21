Airbus opens unique creative studio for business jet customers

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) has opened its exclusive new ACJ TwoTwenty creative studio in Toulouse, France.

The studio dedicated to ACJ customers showcases a real-size section of the ACJ TwoTwenty cabin, offering double the space and volume of any competitor aircraft, so they can customize it to make it their own. With an integrated use of virtual reality technology complemented by configurable customer-specific mock-ups, all these assets available under one roof make the creative studio a unique and attractive one-stop shop for interior design.

Customers can imagine and design their own luxury interior with the ACJ designers and technical specialists who will help guide and advise them along the visit.

“We are extremely proud to open this unique creative studio for our customers. Our ACJ TwoTwenty is featuring unmatched personal space with 786 ft2 of floor space. It is important to make them feel the space and ultimate comfort it is bringing. Thanks to the latest technologies we offer our customers a real-time and immersive design experience”, said Benoit Defforge, ACJ President.

ACJ TwoTwenty customers will be invited to explore their layout ideas, see them develop, adjust and review before immersing themselves in their perfect cabin. The unique experience of the ACJ TwoTwenty is reflected with hundreds of soft natural fabrics, plush carpets, smooth wood veneers and plated metal finishings. They will have the chance to study the array of colours under different lighting before deciding on their colour schemes for seating, carpets and walls or the wood effects and finishes for the handcrafted cabinets. They may also choose one of the three available cabin ambiences and one special Cyril Kongo edition configuration which are part of the signature cabin catalogue.

More than 210 Airbus corporate jets are in service worldwide, flying on every continent, including Antarctica, and more than 1,800 private and business aviation Airbus helicopters are in service worldwide.

