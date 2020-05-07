Airbus logs 9 orders and delivers 14 aircraft in April

Airbus logged net orders in April for nine commercial aircraft from its A320 product line from Avolon.

By April 30th, Airbus’ gross orders in 2020 totalled 365 aircraft. After cancellations, the net orders stand at 299 aircraft.

During the month, 14 deliveries were made from the A320, A330 and A350 XWB aircraft families.

Business in April brings the overall total orders logged by Airbus since its creation to 20,407 commercial aircraft, which includes 15,572 A320 Family aircraft, 1,819 A330s, 930 A350 XWBs, 642 A220s and 251 A380s.

In April, 12 A320neo Family aircraft were delivered. For Airbus widebody aircraft, one A350 XWBs was provided in the A350-900 configuration; along with one A330ceo.

Among the month’s notable deliveries was the first 100% e-deliveries to Pegasus Airlines.

Airbus’ backlog of aircraft remaining to be delivered as of 30th April stood at 7,645, comprised 6,217 A320 Family aircraft, 529 A220s, 322 A330s, 568 A350 XWBs and nine A380s.