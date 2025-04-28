Airbus locks in Spirit AeroSystems deal to secure key commercial aircraft supply chain

Airbus SE has finalised an agreement to acquire major industrial assets from Spirit AeroSystems, reinforcing control over critical components for its A350, A320, A321, and A220 programmes.

The deal covers sites in North Carolina (A350 fuselage), France (A350 fuselage), Morocco (A321/A220 components), Kansas (A220 pylons), Northern Ireland (A220 wings and potentially mid-fuselage), and Scotland (A320/A350 wing components). Spirit’s Subang, Malaysia facility will be divested separately.

Under the terms, Airbus will receive $439 million from Spirit, reflecting the revised scope since the July 2024 term sheet. The transaction aligns with Airbus’ 2025 EBIT and cash flow guidance, ensuring minimal financial disruption. Closing is targeted for Q3 2025, pending regulatory approval.

In parallel, Airbus agreed to provide Spirit with up to $200 million in non-interest-bearing credit lines to support ongoing Airbus programmes, signalling a commitment to stabilising its supplier ecosystem and safeguarding production ramp-ups.