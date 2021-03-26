Airbus launches “Tripset” companion app to ease passenger travel

Airbus has launched a travel companion app called “Tripset”. The application aggregates and provides flight and travel information to ease and restore passenger’s trust in their end-to-end journey when travelling by air during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tripset allows for passengers to be informed of the latest and most relevant travel conditions, restrictions and health requirements in place, without having to consult a variety of sources.

Continuously evolving travel restrictions around the world can make the passenger’s journey challenging. Therefore, based on its award-winning iflyA380 app architecture and experience, Airbus is introducing a travel companion application to provide the flying public with up-to-date, real-time information in order to ensure a healthy, safe and smooth end-to-end trip.

With two interfaces, enabling passengers to know both currently available flights and the destinations to which they can fly, Tripset is airport-, aircraft- and airline-agnostic. Once a ticket has been purchased, the app also provides passengers with information on what to expect at their departure and arrival destinations.

Tripset is part of Airbus’ continuing commitment, alongside airlines, industry partners and regulatory agencies, to encourage the flying public to keep trust in air travel, supporting the safe and well-coordinated return to flight, which is essential for economic recovery from COVID-19.

Tripset is free for download on Android / iOS from your regular AppStore.

Toulouse, 25 March 2021