Airbus Foundation partners with Solar Impulse to drive climate innovation

The Airbus Foundation and the Solar Impulse Foundation have launched a three-year partnership to accelerate sustainability through aerospace technology and nature-based solutions.

The initiative will support innovative projects tackling environmental challenges using Airbus’ satellite data and aerial assessment tools. Selected projects will receive €10K in seed funding and expert support.

Bertrand Piccard, Initiator and Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation says, “By combining aerospace technology with nature-based solutions, we can turn innovation into impact.” Airbus Chief Sustainability Officer and Chair of the Airbus Foundation, Julie Kitcher, says, “Aerospace technologies allow us to unlock information about our planet that we cannot access from the ground. Using Airbus’ expertise in satellites and helicopters, we’re committed to empowering innovators and researchers to develop solutions that address pressing environmental and social challenges.”

The collaboration aims to enhance climate resilience, restore ecosystems, and drive sustainable policy change. From April 1, proposals will be accepted for projects leveraging aerospace capabilities to address global environmental and social issues.