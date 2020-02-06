Airbus final assembly line in Tianjin, China, shut down due to corona virus outbreak

The Airbus A320 final assembly line in Tianjin (near Beijing) has been closed for an indefinite period due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus, the aviation group announced on Wednesday.

The Tianjin facilities were already closed for the Chinese New Year celebrations and their reopening has been delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The production capacity of the Tianjin final assembly line was expected to reach six aircraft per month at the end of 2019, according to Airbus.

In addition to Tianjin, Airbus has two final assembly lines in Toulouse for the construction of A320 family of single-aisle aircraft (A319, A320 and A321) and the manufacturer will install a third one in 2021. It also has four final assembly lines for the A320 family aircraft in Hamburg, and one in the United States in Mobile, Alabama.