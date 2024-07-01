Airbus enters agreement with Spirit AeroSystems

Airbus SE has signed a binding term sheet with Spirit AeroSystems for the potential acquisition of several key Airbus-related production activities. These include the production of A350 fuselage sections in Kinston, North Carolina, and St. Nazaire, France; A220 wings and mid-fuselage in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Casablanca, Morocco; and A220 pylons in Wichita, Kansas.

The agreement aims to secure a stable supply chain for Airbus’s commercial aircraft through more sustainable operational and financial means. Airbus will receive $559 million from Spirit AeroSystems, with a nominal consideration of $1.00, subject to final adjustments based on the transaction’s scope.

The deal’s finalisation is contingent on a due diligence process, and while there is no certainty of completion, all parties are committed to progressing the transaction promptly.