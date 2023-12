Airbus delivered 64 aircraft and registered 113 orders in November 2023

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for November 2023 have been published as follows.

November 2023 deliveries: 64 deliveries to 40 customers (7 A220-300, 19 A320neo, 29 A321neo, 3 A330-900, 6 A350-900)



November 2023 gross orders: 113 [30 A220-300 for airBaltic, 64 A320neo (60 for lessor SMBC, 2 for Aer Lingus, 2 for British Airways), 2 A321neo for British Airways, 1 A330-900 for Air Lease Corporation, 16 A350-900 (15 for Emirates, 1 for Air Mauritius)]



2023 deliveries to date: 623 to 82 customers in the year