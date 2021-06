May 2021 deliveries

Airbus delivered 50 commercial aircraft to 32 customers in May 2021: 4 A220-300, 41 A320 Family (20 A320neo, 3 A321ceo to Delta Air Lines, 18 A321neo), 1 A330-900neo to Delta Air Lines, 3 A350-900 (1 to Turkish Airlines, 2 to Aeroflot) and 1 A380 to Emirates.

May 2021 orders

Airbus registered 7 new orders in May (2 A320neo for Volaris, 5 A350-900 for Lufthansa)

2021 deliveries to date

Airbus delivered 220 aircraft to 61 customers in January-May 2021