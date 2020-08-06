Airbus delivered 49 aircraft and registered 4 new orders in July

Airbus’ 2020 gross orders by July 31st totalled 369 aircraft with net orders, after cancellations, of 302 aircraft. The Company registered four new orders in July 2020.

During the month, 49 deliveries were achieved from the A220 and A320 aircraft families.

In July, Airbus delivered two A220-300 to Air Canada and Egypt Air and 47 A320neo Family aircraft including a first A321neo to Middle East Airlines and Vistara through Air Lease Corporation.

Airbus’ backlog of aircraft remaining to be delivered as of July 31st stood at 7,539, comprising 524 A220s, 6,125 A320 Family aircraft (including 6,065 A320neo Family), 321 A330s (including 286 A330neo Family), 560 A350 XWBs and nine A380s.

Check out the latest Airbus Orders & Deliveries by clicking the link below: