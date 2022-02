Airbus delivered 30 aircraft and recorded 36 orders in January 2022

Airbus’ commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of January 2022 have been published on airbus.com and are accessible on the link below.

January 2022 deliveries: 30 to 20 customers (2 A220-100, 13 A320neo, 11 A321neo and 4 A350-900)

January 2022 orders: 36 (6 A320neo and 2 A321neo for an undisclosed customer, 2 A220-100 and 20 A220-300 for lessor Azorra Aviation and 6 A321neo for another undisclosed customer)

2022 deliveries to date: 30 to 20 customers