Airbus’s commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for the month of January 2021 have been published with the following figures:

January 2021 deliveries: 21 deliveries to 15 customers, including: 3 A220, 16 A320 Family (4 ceo, 12 neo), 1 A330neo, 1 A350.

January 2021 orders: No new orders

January 2021 cancellations: No cancellations

January 2021 backlog: 7,163 aircraft

2021 deliveries to date: 21 deliveries to 15 customers