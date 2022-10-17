Airbus Beluga delivers Airbus satellite to Kennedy Space Center

- First Airbus Eurostar Neo satellite successfully launched just hours before its twin arrived at KSC
- Second Eutelsat telecommunications satellite to join its twin in orbit within a month
- BelugaST fuelled with 30% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for Toulouse departure
The spacecraft are the first members of the new “Eurostar Neo” family of Airbus telecommunications satellites, based on a next-generation platform and technologies developed with the support of the European Space Agency (ESA), and others, including the Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (CNES) and the UK Space Agency (UKSA).
Once they reach their orbital position, these two satellites, with more efficient power and thermal control systems than their predecessors, will be able to broadcast more than 1,000 television channels across Europe, Northern Africa and the Middle East. They will also enhance Eutelsat’s ability to provide connectivity for more than 135 million people, as they replace three Eutelsat satellites currently in orbit.
With the advent of the new BelugaXL, based on the larger A330-200 platform, the existing BelugaST fleet is progressively being made available for outsized freight transport services globally. Since the launch of the new Airbus Beluga Transport service in January, the BelugaST has performed missions for various customers worldwide.