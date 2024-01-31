Airbus, Avinor, SAS, Swedavia and Vattenfall pave the way for hydrogen aviation in Sweden and Norway

Airbus, Avinor, SAS, Swedavia, and Vattenfall have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the feasibility of establishing a hydrogen infrastructure at more than 50 airports in Sweden and Norway. This collaborative effort aims to understand hydrogen aircraft concepts, operations, supply, and refuelling needs, with a focus on developing a hydrogen aviation ecosystem in both countries.

The study will identify the airports that will initially transition to hydrogen-powered aircraft, along with the necessary regulatory framework. This groundbreaking feasibility study is the first to cover two countries and over 50 airports, reflecting the partners’ commitment to supporting the decarbonisation of the aviation industry and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The collaboration aligns with Airbus’s strategy to deploy hydrogen aviation ecosystems globally and leverages the expertise of each partner to drive the transition towards sustainable aviation.