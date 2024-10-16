Airbus and Toshiba join forces on superconductivity for hydrogen-powered aircraft

Airbus UpNext and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions have announced a collaboration to advance superconducting technologies for hydrogen-powered aircraft. This partnership will explore the development of a two-megawatt superconducting motor, leveraging liquid hydrogen to enhance electric propulsion systems by improving energy efficiency and performance.

The initiative aligns with the aviation industry’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as hydrogen-powered aircraft are seen as a key solution. Superconducting technologies, using cryogenic cooling, offer significant potential in this area by enabling efficient power transmission.

Both Airbus and Toshiba bring extensive expertise in superconductivity, with Airbus recently launching the Cryoprop demonstrator, and Toshiba developing superconducting motors for nearly 50 years. This partnership marks the first achievement under Airbus’ Tech Hub Japan, aimed at fostering innovation in aerospace technologies.