Airbus and Boeing release 2022 orders and deliveries figures. And the winner is…

Airbus reports 2022 commercial aircraft orders and deliveries

661 deliveries, an eight percent increase over 2021

1,078 gross commercial orders (820 net), 7,239 aircraft in backlog

Airbus SE delivered 661* commercial aircraft to 84 customers in 2022 and registered 1,078 gross new orders. Airbus’ end December 2022 backlog stood at 7,239 aircraft. “In 2022 we served 84 customers with 661 deliveries, an increase of 8 percent compared to 2021. That’s obviously less than we were targeting but given the complexity of the operating environment I want to thank the teams and our partners for the hard work and the ultimate result,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “The significant order intake covering all our aircraft families including freighters, reflects the strength and competitiveness of our product line. We continue our ramp-up trajectory to deliver on our backlog.” In 2022, deliveries included:

2022 2021 A220 Family 53 50 A320 Family 516 483 A330 Family 32 18 A350 Family 60* 55 A380 – 5 Total 661* 611

* After a reduction of two aircraft (2 A350-900 AEROFLOT) previously recorded as sold in December 2021 for which a transfer was not possible due to international sanctions against Russia.

Airbus equally won 1,078 new orders (820 net) across all programmes and market segments, including several high-profile commitments from some of the world’s leading carriers. In aircraft units, Airbus recorded a net book-to-bill ratio significantly above one. Per programme, the A220 won 127 firm gross new orders. The A320neo Family won 888 gross new orders. In the widebody segment, Airbus won 63 gross new orders including 19 A330s and 44 A350s of which 24 were for the newly launched A350F. The 2022 full-year financial results will be disclosed on 16 February 2023.

Toulouse, 10 January 2023

Boeing reports commercial orders and deliveries for 2022

Boeing reported 774 commercial orders last year after cancellations and conversions, including 561 orders for the 737 family and 213 orders for the company’s market-leading twin-aisle aeroplanes. Boeing delivered 69 commercial jets in December, including 53 737 MAX, bringing total deliveries for 2022 to 480 aeroplanes.

“We worked hard in 2022 to stabilise 737 production, resume 787 deliveries, launch the 777-8 Freighter and, most importantly, meet our customer commitments,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal. “As the airline industry expands its recovery, we are seeing strong demand across our product family, particularly the highly efficient 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner. We will stay focused on driving stability within our operations and the supply chain as we work to deliver for our customers in 2023 and beyond.”

Commercial orders after cancellations and conversions include:

561 orders for the 737 MAX, adding new customers such as ANA, Delta Air Lines, IAG, and low-cost carrier Arajet

213 orders for widebodies, including 114 787s, 31 767s and 68 777s

78 orders across Boeing’s freighter line, including 45 orders for the 767-300 Freighter and current 777 Freighter

Launching the 777-8 Freighter with more than 50 orders, including conversions, for the market’s most capable freighter

Commercial deliveries include:

387 737s, including 374 737 MAX and 13 military-derivative aeroplanes

93 widebodies, including 5 747s, 33 767s, 24 777s and 31 787s

44 new production freighters

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the Commercial Airplanes backlog is 4,578 jets.

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Conclusions

Deliveries

Airbus won the race in 2022 with 661 deliveries, vs 524 for Boeing, which was hurt by production problems with both the 787 and the 737 MAX and the delays in the launch of the 777X. Nevertheless, Boeing kept a small advantage in its stronghold, the wide-body segment, with 93 deliveries vs 92 for Airbus.

Orders

Here too, Airbus finished ahead with 820 net orders, vs 774 for Boeing. But again, Boeing is leading by far in the wide-body segment with 213 orders vs a pale 63 for Airbus.

Backlog

Airbus has a much larger backlog (7,239 aircraft) than Boeing (4,578 aeroplanes) at the end of December 2022.