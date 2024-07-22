Airbus and ACI World strengthen global cooperation to decarbonise aviation

Airbus and Airports Council International (ACI) World have signed a cooperation agreement to support the decarbonisation of aviation.

This partnership combines Airbus’s technological expertise with ACI World’s network and operational insights to address key areas such as Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), hydrogen technologies, advanced air mobility, operational efficiency, and aircraft noise management.

The collaboration aims to foster information exchange, develop guidance materials, and potentially unify policies and standards to achieve industry-wide decarbonisation targets. This global initiative builds on the successful Airbus-ACI EUROPE partnership, expanding efforts to include a broader range of alternative energy deployments and sustainability measures.